Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five-time Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan announced his “Country On Tour” will make a stop at Brandon Amphitheater on August 13.

The 36-city tour kicks off in Syracuse, New York on June 15.

Produced by Live Nation, special guests throughout the tour include many of country music’s up-and-coming artists, including Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith, and DJ Rock to name a few.

The Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music Awards named Bryan Entertainer of the Year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.

