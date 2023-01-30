Gov. Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address Monday evening.

In the speech, he’s expected to touch on topics such as the elimination of the state income tax and what Gov. Reeves calls the “new pro-life agenda.” This after last year’s Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade.

He’s also expected to speak on both economic developments in the state and workforce developments.

