Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his annual State of the State address Monday.

He will discuss the status and progress of Mississippi under his leadership.

Reeves is expected to outline his goals for lawmakers at the state capitol during this legislative session.

Full details about the governor’s address have not yet been released but he’s expected to talk about some of his administration’s accomplishments over the past year and begin to make his case for re-election.

The governor will deliver the state of the state address at 5:00 tonight on the south steps of the capitol building.

WLBT will stream the event live and have a full recap of his remarks.

