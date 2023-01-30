Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

Looks Like More Rain Next Week
WLBT WX
WLBT WX
By Todd Adams
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re continuing to monitor heavy rainfall across Mississippi and the deep south. Localized flash flooding is possible for low lying areas, including city and neighborhood streets. Minor river flooding is also possible. Generally, we’re looking at Interstate-20 and southward. The rain will move out of the area after midnight, with an eastward moving cold front. A north wind will build in, but nothing dramatic in our temperature drop. Patches of fog will develop in the morning and we’ll keep cloudy skies for our Monday, along with a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Rain will be on the increase mid-week, so don’t put away the rain gear. Flash flooding is on our radar for Thursday and Thursday night. A stronger cold front Thursday will usher in, not only heavy rainfall, but some noticeably colder air. Freezing temperatures return by Friday night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
RowVaughn Wells
Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

Latest News

WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Rain chances increasing on this Sunday as our front pushes through. More rain on the way this...
First Alert Forecast: Increasing rainfall throughout today as our next system prepares to move through. More rain can be expect Tuesday through Thursday this week!
Moderate to heavy rainfall is in store for our Sunday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast: