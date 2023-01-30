Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain will continue through the week before moving out Friday, and we are tracking cooler temperatures in the forecast!

Waves of moderate to heavy rainfall on the way as we continue into the workweek! The front will...
Waves of moderate to heavy rainfall on the way as we continue into the workweek! The front will not move through until we move into Friday morning, where temperatures will fall to the low 50s on Friday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

As we head into the workweek!

Monday, we are forecasting a lull in activity as rain chances fall to a 20% chance of light showers. Highs on Monday remain in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, temps drop to the low 50s with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the South.

We are forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall through Thursday before finally moving out Friday morning!

Our unsettled weather pattern returns Tuesday through Thursday as another front begins to build and slowly move through the area. We can expect showers and a few storms during this time with temperatures beginning to drop by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will trend between the low 60s and upper 50s.

By Friday, Highs will return to the low to middle 50s before going into the weekend. Rain moves out of the area by Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we are looking at Highs in the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. Our rain chances look to exit for the weekend.

We are forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall through Thursday before finally moving out Friday...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
