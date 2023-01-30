First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain will continue through the week before moving out Friday, and we are tracking cooler temperatures in the forecast!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

Monday, we are forecasting a lull in activity as rain chances fall to a 20% chance of light showers. Highs on Monday remain in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, temps drop to the low 50s with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the South.

We are forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall through Thursday before finally moving out Friday morning!

Our unsettled weather pattern returns Tuesday through Thursday as another front begins to build and slowly move through the area. We can expect showers and a few storms during this time with temperatures beginning to drop by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will trend between the low 60s and upper 50s.

By Friday, Highs will return to the low to middle 50s before going into the weekend. Rain moves out of the area by Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we are looking at Highs in the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. Our rain chances look to exit for the weekend.

