First Alert Forecast: periods of unsettled weather expected throughout the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While a few showers or areas of drizzle are possible under the overcast skies, most spots should see mainly dry conditions today. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the middle/upper 50s to the north near a cold front to the middle/upper 60s farther to the south. Areas closer to the I-20 corridor are expected to reach the lower 60s. There will also be a slight chance for light rain overnight as low temperatures drop to the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will be tricky to forecast Tuesday afternoon and for the most of the week with a stalled boundary overhead. For those in the Lower Delta and north of I-20, it will feel chilly out for most of the day tomorrow in the 40s. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 50s and 60s if you live closer to the Highway 84 corridor and southward. Scattered showers are also in the forecast tomorrow, mainly later on in the day as another disturbance moves in.

Continue to keep your rain gear close over the coming days. More rain is expected to track in on Wednesday/Wednesday night and again on Thursday. Localized flash flooding will be a concern again this week, mainly on Thursday, where heavy rainfall could result in rain totals up to 2-3″. We will continue to see a temperature gradient across the area during this time before this frontal system exits by late week. Brighter and drier conditions will make a return by Friday into the weekend with temperatures gradually warming back up.

