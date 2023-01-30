First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect occasional showers every day this week through Friday.  No severe storms are expected this week.  Rainfall should total one to three inches.  The big issue this week will be temperatures.  Expect big differences in temperatures over short distances.  Areas north and west of Jackson will likely see 30s at nights and mornings and 40s during the day.  Areas south of Jackson can expect highs around 60 with lows in the 40s.  The metro area will fall somewhere in the middle with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.  Ice and snow will be a problem if you are travelling to North Mississippi, especially the upper Delta and near Memphis.  This upcoming weekend looks to be sunny with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.  Average high this time of year is 59, average low is 37.  Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 5:33pm.

