Vacant home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant home near the Ross Barnett Reservoir went up in flames early Monday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Fannin Landing Circle in Rankin County.

WLBT was told that no one was inside when the fire broke out.

First responders remained on the scene for hours as they worked to put out hot spots.

No information has been released to the media on what may have caused the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.