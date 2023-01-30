Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Vacant home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant home near the Ross Barnett Reservoir went up in flames early Monday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Fannin Landing Circle in Rankin County.

WLBT was told that no one was inside when the fire broke out.

First responders remained on the scene for hours as they worked to put out hot spots.

No information has been released to the media on what may have caused the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
Councilman Stokes calls on mayor to bring public works director to Jackson
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
Landlord fed up with sinkhole on street in South Jackson
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say

Latest News

Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471
A crop of medical marijuana.
Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies
Vacant home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames
Empty home near Ross Barnett Reservoir goes up in flames
Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13
Luke Bryan to headline show at Brandon Amphitheater August 13