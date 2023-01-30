Careers
21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473

MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided...
MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided with a tree.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single car crash on Highway 473.

It happened near Rosemary Road in Hinds County just before 11 a.m. Monday.

MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided with a tree.

The driver, 21-year-old Zachary Dechard died on the scene.

