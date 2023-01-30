21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single car crash on Highway 473.
It happened near Rosemary Road in Hinds County just before 11 a.m. Monday.
MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided with a tree.
The driver, 21-year-old Zachary Dechard died on the scene.
