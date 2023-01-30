21-year-old dies in single car crash on Highway 473

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single car crash on Highway 473.

It happened near Rosemary Road in Hinds County just before 11 a.m. Monday.

MHP said a 2002 Toyota Camry traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the left and collided with a tree.

The driver, 21-year-old Zachary Dechard died on the scene.

