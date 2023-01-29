First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It looks like we will be heading into a cloudy and rainy period for several days. A brisk southeast wind is driving moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico and keeping our temperatures slightly above average. A couple of rainmakers approach from the west tonight. Rain chances increase overnight, becoming widespread and likely, at 100% Sunday. Some embedded thunderstorms will pop off across the area Sunday morning. No severe weather is anticipated. Though we can see an inch of rain out of it, with higher totals south and southeast of 1-20. Localized flash flooding is possible Sunday into Sunday night, particularly in low lying and urban areas. Minor river flooding is also possible. Rainfall doesn’t end with the passage of this system on Sunday. More showers and thunderstorms are expected next week. All days could bring some rain, but Tuesday and Wednesday have the highest chances. By the time we make it through the week, we may see upwards to 3 or 4 inches of rain for the period. Cooler temperatures will return late next week as well, bringing us back to our seasonal average of 58 for the high and 37 for the low.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.