First Alert Forecast: Increasing rainfall throughout today as our next system prepares to move through. More rain can be expect Tuesday through Thursday this week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday morning!

Moderate to heavy rainfall is in store for our Sunday.

Sunday holds a greater chance for rain as we are forecasting another system to move through the area.

A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out and we are forecasting Highs to be in the low to middle 60s. As we head into the evening, rain chances are still likely as the system begins to push out toward the East around 10:00 PM. Lows will fall to the middle 50s. The average High is 58 and the average low is 37 this time of year.

As we head into the workweek!

Monday, we are forecasting a lull in activity as rain chances fall to a 20% chance of light showers. Highs on Monday remain in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, temps drop to the low 50s with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the South.

Our unsettled weather pattern returns Tuesday through Thursday as another front begins to build and slowly move through the area. We can expect showers and a few storms during this time with temperatures beginning to drop by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will trend between the low 60s and upper 50s. By Friday, Highs will return to the low to middle 50s before going into the weekend. Rain moves out of the area by Friday afternoon.

As we head into the weekend, we are looking at Highs in the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. Our rain chances look to exit for the weekend.

