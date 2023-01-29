Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Fatal accident in Kemper County

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning.

According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd.

This story will be updated with more information as it is released by the Sheriff’s Department following an investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
RowVaughn Wells
Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash

Latest News

Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news
WLBT WX
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
Five Jones County volunteer fire departments had units on scene for more than four hours...
Jones County fire units deal with brush fire
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies