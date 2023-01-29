Careers
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of Ohio Amber Alert in December died Saturday night

By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Columbus Police Department, 6-month-old Kyair Thomas who was at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert on Dec. 19, 2022, died late Saturday night.

Thomas and his twin brother Kason Thomas were inside their mom’s Honda when it was stolen from Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street in Columbus on Dec. 19, 2022.

Columbus police continue search for 5-month-old twin kidnapped Monday; warn of scam

Kyair was found at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022.

AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing

Surveillance video at a gas station in Huber Heights, near Dayton, spotted Nalah Jackson, where she asked an employee for money and was driving the stolen Honda at that time.

Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana by police on Dec. 22, 2022.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Kason was found near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, hours after police arrested Jackson.

AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

