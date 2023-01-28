Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit

Chief CJ Davis
Chief CJ Davis
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.

This decision was made in the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders and the uninvolved officers.

The officers currently assigned to the unit agreed with this next step.

Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorneys and attorneys to Tyre Nichols’ family Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci released a statement about the deactivation of the SCORPION UNIT.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Chemical spill shuts down school, businesses after students complain of sore throats
School, businesses evacuate after chemical spill; students complain of sore throats
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
Jackson State president given vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate
Jackson State president receives vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate

Latest News

RowVaughn Wells
Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe
Sheriff Tyree Jones official photo
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
Heavy rain is likely throughout parts of the day on Sunday as our next front moves through.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
The city of Columbia is constructing a new sewer lift station for $4.5 million.
Columbia to build new lift station, repair, replace sewer lines