Former Southern Miss football player headed to the NFL Combine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Southern Miss football player and 2022 Conerly Trophy nominee is headed to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The former Golden Eagles’ wide receiver, Jason Brownlee, announced on Twitter that he accepted the invitation to the NFL Combine Thursday, which provides an opportunity for graduating football players to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts. ahead of the Draft.

The invitation came after Brownlee had an impressive week of practice preparing for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, a game coordinated for NFL draft-eligible collegiate athletes.

Brownlee was a member of the Southern Miss football program the past 3 seasons. In the 2022 season, Brownlee posted career highs in receptions and yards gained, recording 55 catches for 891 yards.

His contributions helped Southern Miss secure a winning record for the first time since 2019 and a bowl game victory for the first time since 2016.

Brownlee, along with a former Jackson State defensive back, Isaiah Bolden, former Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz, and former Mississippi State safety Jalen Green will compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl as members of the National Team Saturday night at 5 p.m. on NFL Network.

