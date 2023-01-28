Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast: Increasing cloud cover on our Saturday, which leads into our next system bringing moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday! Highs remain in the low to middle 60s

Increased cloud cover on our Saturday as we forecast another front moving into the area. As we...
Increased cloud cover on our Saturday as we forecast another front moving into the area. As we head into Sunday morning, rain chances will increase with the associated front and this will lead to moderate to heavy rain throughout the day on Sunday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Going into the weekend!

Our Saturday will be partly sunny, with Highs reaching into the low 60s. As we transition into the evening temperatures will drop to the low 50s. Some rain chances can’t be ruled out for our Saturday evening going into Sunday morning. Sunday holds a greater chance for rain, and our next system moves through on Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely throughout parts of the day on Sunday as our next front moves through.

Rain is likely Sunday, with a few thunderstorms as our next front moves into the area. It will be cloudy for most of the day with Highs reaching into the middle 60s. Sunday evening, the front begins to move out around 10:00 PM as a few showers look to still be present on the future radar. Lows Sunday fall into the low to middle 50s.

Going into the workweek!

We see a lull in activity on Monday as another front builds up towards our West. Monday holds partly sunny skies with Highs reaching into the low 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday, unsettled weather will continue with moderate to heavy rainfall. Highs will hang out in the low morning lows in the 40s. Severe weather does not look likely Sunday, but the possibility is more uncertain when looking at next week. Heavy rain or a few inches of rainfall is possible due to the extended nature of the weather.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Heavy rain is likely throughout parts of the day on Sunday as our next front moves through.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Chemical spill shuts down school, businesses after students complain of sore throats
School, businesses evacuate after chemical spill; students complain of sore throats
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
Jackson State president given vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate
Jackson State president receives vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate

Latest News

Heavy rain is likely throughout parts of the day on Sunday as our next front moves through.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Rain likely by Sunday
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to emerge over the weekend
Our weekend sets up fair for Saturday with Highs in the low 60s partly sunny skies. Some rain...
First Alert Forecast: Friday holds pleasant weather conditions and near-average temperatures! This weekend brings us fair weather on Saturday and more rain Sunday!