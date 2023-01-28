First Alert Forecast: Increasing cloud cover on our Saturday, which leads into our next system bringing moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday! Highs remain in the low to middle 60s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Going into the weekend!

Our Saturday will be partly sunny, with Highs reaching into the low 60s. As we transition into the evening temperatures will drop to the low 50s. Some rain chances can’t be ruled out for our Saturday evening going into Sunday morning. Sunday holds a greater chance for rain, and our next system moves through on Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely throughout parts of the day on Sunday as our next front moves through.

Rain is likely Sunday, with a few thunderstorms as our next front moves into the area. It will be cloudy for most of the day with Highs reaching into the middle 60s. Sunday evening, the front begins to move out around 10:00 PM as a few showers look to still be present on the future radar. Lows Sunday fall into the low to middle 50s.

Going into the workweek!

We see a lull in activity on Monday as another front builds up towards our West. Monday holds partly sunny skies with Highs reaching into the low 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday, unsettled weather will continue with moderate to heavy rainfall. Highs will hang out in the low morning lows in the 40s. Severe weather does not look likely Sunday, but the possibility is more uncertain when looking at next week. Heavy rain or a few inches of rainfall is possible due to the extended nature of the weather.

