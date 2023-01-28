Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax

City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax
City of Laurel giving back through Tourism Tax(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Back in the summer, the City of Laurel passed a tourism tax for hotels and Airbnb’s.

Since then,, the city has received $25,000 per month just from the eight hotels in the city limits.

Now, Laurel is planning on putting a portion of the money back directly into the city’s economy.

The idea is to sponsor events throughout the city that will bring tourism into Laurel.

“If you’re putting on an event, then we would want people to come to your event, and we want to help you with the event so that you can bring the people to the city,” Mayor Johnny Magee said. “The and the plan is for the hotels, Airbnb’s, and the restaurants to benefit from the event that you have.”

Applicants must submit the proper paperwork for sponsorship, but Magee said successful applicants could be awarded as much as $2,5000.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
John Moore, 55
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle

Latest News

Not all midwives in Mississippi are required to be licensed but advocates want that to change
Not all midwives in Mississippi are required to be licensed but advocates want that to change
Mississippi Film Office celebrates 50th anniversary
Mississippi Film Office celebrates 50th anniversary
North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
ITPM Ted Henifin consults with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba at a town hall meeting to discuss water
Third-party manager: Extend judicial oversight over Jackson water until federal money is spent