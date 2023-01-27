Things To Know Friday, January 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court

Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that we reported earlier this week, is now charged with capital murder in the death of 39-year-old William Wood. Jackson Police said Wood was shot and killed on Pinecrest Circle and Terry Road on January 16th.

2. Attorneys speak on Jerrell Powe kidnapping case

(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates (Ridgeland Police Department)

Ridgeland City Attorney Boty McDonald said a mountain of electronic evidence ties Jerrell Powe and co-conspirators to the Bryce Mathis kidnapping case that happened Jan. 12. “One of the benefits of this case and investigating it is you don’t have to interview electronic communications,” McDonald said. “The folks who have been arrested and others have shown us what they were thinking and planning to do based on text messages and voice mail and voice messages and things like that.” Powe, a former NFL player, was arrested alongside California suspect Gavin Bates. Both were charged with kidnapping Mathis. Investigators say they drove him from Laurel to Ridgeland and took him to Chase Bank to make a withdrawal. The investigation revealed that Powe was an investor and Bates a grower for a medical marijuana business fronted by Mathis. Powe’s attorney Tom Fortner describes this business as a con game orchestrated by Mathis. “It’s just a con,” Fortner said. “It was all just a con as far as we know.”

3. Jackson woman receives home restored by Habitat for Humanity of Mississippi Capital Area

Maria Clayborne is officially a proud homeowner after the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area and 11 local Jackson banks restored a home on Roseneath Avenue. HFHMCA officials and representatives from each sponsored bank were in attendance Thursday afternoon to dedicate the house to the Claiborne family. Before the dedication took place, Claiborne shared the story of her journey before the historic and emotional day in her life. “I’ve been waiting for a long time. I said I need my own home because these landlords around here, it’s not compassion.”

