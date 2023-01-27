Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Second class of students begin Gray Media Training Center

Second class of students begin Gray Media Training Center
Second class of students begin Gray Media Training Center(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The second class of Gray Media Training Center students has been selected - months after the inaugural class graduated.

Students who are selected to participate in the Center’s programs at WLBT will learn today’s best practices for broadcast and digital journalism.

They will also receive hands-on training in production, sales, operations, IT, engineering, coding and marketing.

Each student was hand-picked based on their academic excellence and passion for journalism.

The Center will educate and train students who attend Mississippi colleges and universities, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state, namely Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State, Rust College and Tougaloo College.

The students’ names and colleges in which they attend are as follows:

• Raheal Aka-ety (Senior) - Mississippi Valley State University

• Ladarrius Besst (Senior) - Alcorn State University

• Ethan Goode (Senior) - Jackson State University

• Eddie Howard (Senior) - Jackson State University

• Colby Hunter (Senior) - Rust College

• D’Marius Jones (Senior) - Alcorn State University

• Gabrielle Moore (Senior) - Jackson State University

• Lindsey Newman (Junior) - Mississippi College

• Desire Tackett (Junior) - Belhaven University

• Brittany Thomas (Senior) - Jackson State University

• Aaron Ursin (Junior) - Millsaps College

• Jessie Washington (Senior)- Mississippi Valley State University

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
John Moore, 55
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle
Jackson Police Department
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Ernest Ray Cox III, 23
Final suspect wanted for robbery of around 5 dirt bikes, thousands of dollars in Byram
Henifin discusses his financial plan to stabilize Jackson's water system.
How is my water bill going to change? Third-party manager reveals plan to shore up Jackson’s water finances
Chemical spill shuts down school, businesses after students complain of sore throats
School, businesses evacuate after chemical spill; students complain of sore throats