Rita Brent and Angie Thomas headline Women of Vision event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi kicked off the year Thursday night with two women whose careers have taken off nationally and around the world to encourage others to live out their dreams.

Brent and Thomas say their goal was to inspire and encourage others to pursue their biggest dreams. (WLBT)

Comedian, musician, and writer Rita Brent hosted the Women of Vision event with award-winning author and producer Angie Thomas.

Brent and Thomas are Jackson natives. Both say they want to remind the people of the capital city and the state, especially young people and women to pursue their goals.

They also want to empower others with their message of never giving up.

Organizers say it is important to share what’s possible for your journey and to pursue your biggest aspirations.

Brent told the audience every story matters and it is important to fail forward and never give up. (WLBT)

“We are trying to send the message to Jackson that you are worthy, that your story matters, that sometimes you fail, but as long as you fail forward it’s okay,” Brent said. “That if you have a vision, if you have plans, if you have goals, that it is alright to believe in them, believe in yourself.”

Thomas says people should invest in Jackson emotionally and financially. (WLBT)

“We’re trying to show Jackson that there’s still some good here. We’re trying to show other people that there is some good in Jackson and that Jackson is worth investing in emotionally, financially and in all these different ways because once you invest in Jackson, you’re investing in the rest of Mississippi and good things can happen,” Thomas said.

Tracy Devries, the Executive Director of the Women’s Foundation says this was a fundraising event to help with the mission of promoting economic security for women in the state.

The foundation writes grants to organizations throughout Mississippi.

