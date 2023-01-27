Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
John Moore, 55
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle
Jackson Police Department
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Bodycam released of Paul Pelosi attack
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
Jackson State president given vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate
Jackson State president receives vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate