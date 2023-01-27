Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups

Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In the state of Mississippi, an average of 149 new cases are detected annually, according to The Mississippi State Department of Health. While the numbers are staggering, the disease is preventable.

Kelly Ardoin, 44, learned she had cervical cancer at age 43, and became one of the thousands of woman diagnosed with the disease.

“It was just abnormal cells on the pap smear,” Ardoin said. “They recommended further treatment or testing and so that’s when it was confirmed, and they referred me to Dr. Finan, and he performed a biopsy, which again, confirmed it was cancer.”

Ardoin became a patient of Dr. Michael Finan, MD at the Singer River Regional Cancer Center in Pascagoula.

“Cervical cancer is curable when caught early. If you can catch it at stage one, it can be treated with a hysterectomy,” Finan said.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer that affects women globally. According to Dr. Finan, a large percentage of women still lack knowledge of how the illness impacts the body.

“The uterus is shaped like an upside-down pear, so the mouth of the uterus is the cervix,” he added. “It sits up at the top of the vaginal canal. The cancer develops generally inside the cervical canal.”

The Singing River doctor says the key to getting ahead of the diagnosis is to schedule yearly visits to gynecologists.

“The pap smear is really designed to detect cells before they turn into cancer,” said Finan.

Kelly Ardoin was diagnosed in her forties. In most cases like Ardoin’s, cervical cancer is difficult to detect in its early stages.

“There were no symptoms; never had anything abnormal before,” says Ardoin. “It was not bad enough that I had to have chemo or radiation that the hysterectomy took care of all of it.”

Kelly Ardoin is now cancer free. She wants to encourage women to prioritize their health and get regular check-ups.

“I say to any woman go and have that yearly screening. It doesn’t matter your age; it doesn’t matter if you’re having any problems,” she concluded. “It doesn’t matter if you’re going to have any children just go and have that yearly screening because I know that’s what saved my life.”

Singing River Hospital’s cancer center offers a free breast and cervical cancer program. Qualified applicants can receive one free mammogram and pap smear yearly. For more information, visit https://singingrivercancercenter.com/.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
John Moore, 55
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle
Jackson Police Department
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, January 27
North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
Thomas and Brent say it is important to empower, encourage and uplift women and children in...
Rita Brent and Angie Thomas headline Women of Vision event in Jackson
Mississippi Senate offers proposals designed to curb crime
Mississippi Senate offers proposals designed to curb crime
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court