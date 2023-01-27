Local organizations joining to help promote financial literacy to JPS baseball players

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy announced the Colombian Coffee Leadoff Program. In a partnership with Hope Credit Union, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy will be opening student checking accounts for every member of all seven JPS high school baseball teams.

Each player will open an account with $44 (Hank Aaron’s #44), and the player on each team with the most money in his account in a year will get an additional $440.

Tim Bennett, with the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, said the goal of this program is to educate the players on the importance of financial literacy.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, make sure these kids know sports means a lot, but it’s not everything,” Bennett said. “So, we’ve gotta help these kids understand financial literacy, understand how to manage money, and understand the importance and value of money.”

The first school to set up accounts through the program was Murrah, whose players did so Thursday.

“It feels really special. It’s nice to know people really care about us,” said Mustang senior catcher Dejayvion Brown. “I plan to learn more about how to invest my money, and be smart with my money.”

