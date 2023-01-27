Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson woman receives home restored by Habitat for Humanity of Mississippi Capital Area

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Maria Clayborne is officially a proud homeowner after the Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Capital Area and 11 local Jackson banks restored a home on Roseneath Avenue.

HFHMCA officials and representatives from each sponsored bank were in attendance Thursday afternoon to dedicate the house to the Claiborne family.

Before the dedication took place, Claiborne shared the story of her journey before the historic and emotional day in her life.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time. I said I need my own home because these landlords around here, it’s not compassion.”

HFHMCA’s goal is to remove families living in poverty and into established, affordable homes.

Something that Claiborne said along with her deeply rooted faith and patience with past living experiences helped her decide to seek help.

“I was being faithful for something that I could do better and I waited and waited, and now look what it came out to be after patiently waiting. A beautiful home through Habitat.”

She recommends if anyone is or has ever been in her shoes, to reach out and seek help as soon as possible because she says, it can be the best decision a person can make for themselves, and/or their family.

“If anybody can go down into Habitat or anybody give them a chance to be a homeowner, try it. Don’t be scared. Just, you live one time. Just live one time and be faithful.”

She says being able to own a new home is one thing, but setting a new standard for how her kids will grow up is a crucial takeaway.

“If momma can do it, anybody can do it. You know what I’m saying. Do it... if you got kids, do it for your kids, do it for your grandchildren. They can see what granny did, that momma did, that I can do.”

Habitat for Humanity in the Capital Area has built over 660 houses since its founding in 1986 and says it will always work to change lives, just as it did for the Claiborne family.

