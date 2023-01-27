Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson State president receives vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate

Jackson State president given vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate
Jackson State president given vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate(Jackson State University)
By C.J. LeMaster and WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Faculty Senate Executive Committee and the Faculty Senate are “no longer confident” in the leadership of JSU President Thomas K. Hudson.

The other Jackson State faculty also handed the vote of no confidence are: Vice President of Research and Economic Development Dr. Joseph Whitaker, Vice-President of Facilities and Operations Michael Bolden, Executive Director of Human Resources Robin Pack and Associate Provost Dr. Brandi Newkirk-Turner.

The vote of no confidence was affirmed by the Faculty Senate on January 26.

“We understand that a vote of ‘no confidence’ does not, itself, remove a person from their position, however, it delivers a clear and strong message to the Board of Trustees... that there are serious issues regarding effective leadership at Jackson State University,” the resolution states.

In the resolution, the Senate notes it has raised “significant concerns for months regarding the administration taking reasonable steps to provide a healthy, safe, and secure environment for all members of the campus community.”

The Senate alleges that homeless individuals inhabit campus buildings and harass faculty and students, and that the campus is not being properly maintained. They also allege a lack of transparency from the leadership.

Hudson was named as the 12th president of Jackson State in November of 2020. This after his predecessor, William Bynum, was among 17 others arrested in a prostitution sting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
John Moore, 55
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle
Jackson Police Department
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

Latest News

The Mississippi State Capitol is illuminated in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP...
Bill to create special judges for the CCID drawing mixed views from lawmakers
Day five in the Murdaugh trial
Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, January 27
North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody