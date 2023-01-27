Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A little frost possible tonight with a few high clouds and lows by morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s.   Friday will be sunny with highs in the 50s.  Saturday will be sunny and in the lower 60s.  Rain is likely again Sunday with maybe a few thunderstorms and the high in the middle and upper 60s.  The average high is 58 and the average low is 37 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:58am and the sunset is 5:27pm.  Rain is likely Sunday and unsettled weather will continue for much of next week with occasional showers almost daily next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and overnight and morning lows in the 40s.  Severe weather does not look likely Sunday, but the possibility is more uncertain when looking at next week.  Heavy rain or a few inches of rainfall is possible due to the extended nature of the weather.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Henifin discusses plans to address water system needs at a previous press conference.
Jackson water manager calls bill to create water, sewer authority a ‘pure grab for money’
LaJohntae Miquan Fields, 21
Brookhaven Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous‘ man accused of shooting into vehicle with small children

Latest News

Rain likely by Sunday
First Alert Forecast: cool and sunny through late week before rain returns this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonably cool late week; rainy periods return this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable late week; rainy periods this weekend
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: