First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to emerge over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This afternoon’s forecast will consist of mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as high pressure holds strong overhead. Highs across central Mississippi are expected to reach the middle to upper 50s with winds becoming more southerly. Expect it to get cold out again overnight as temperatures drop back to the 30s by the early morning hours.

Wet weather is on the way this weekend🌧️



Widespread showers and few thunderstorms are expected across central MS during the day Sunday. Localized flash flooding will also be possible during this time, especially in areas that are low-lying and have poor drainage. #mswx pic.twitter.com/QGQKYiVu2w — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) January 27, 2023

We’ll notice more clouds around into Saturday as our next weather maker approaches. Besides a stray shower, tomorrow should be quiet and slightly warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Chances for rain will begin to trend upwards overnight Saturday into Sunday where showers will become likely. Scattered showers, some which could be heavy at times, are forecast to become widespread across the area during the day Sunday as a boundary drops in. Make sure you to jeep your rain gear close by this weekend!

Our weather will briefly turn drier on Monday to kick off next week ahead of more unsettled weather by Tuesday. Rain chances will stay elevated through Thursday before we finally see this system clear out by late week. Rain totals by the end of the week could be up to 3″ areawide with locally heavier amounts. We should also see cooler air filter in on the backside of this front towards the end of the work week.

