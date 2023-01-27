First Alert Forecast: Friday holds pleasant weather conditions and near-average temperatures! This weekend brings us fair weather on Saturday and more rain Sunday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Happy Friday!

A little frost kicks us off this morning as Highs start in the upper 20s to low 30s! Mostly clear this morning!

Friday will be sunny with highs in the 50s. Mostly sunny with a few high clouds moving in. Friday night, our calm and clear conditions will continue, with Lows falling into the middle 30s

Going into the weekend!

Our Saturday will be partly sunny with Highs reaching into the low 60s. As we transition into the evening temperatures will drop to the low 50s. Some rain chances can’t be ruled out for our Saturday evening going into Sunday morning. Sunday holds a greater chance for rain and our next system moves through on Sunday.

Rain is likely again Sunday with a few thunderstorms and a High in the middle and upper 60s. The average high is 58, and the average low is 37 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:58 am, and the sunset is 5:27 pm. Rain is likely Sunday.

Going into the workweek!

Unsettled weather will continue for much of next week, with occasional showers almost daily next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and overnight and morning lows in the 40s. Severe weather does not look likely Sunday, but the possibility is more uncertain when looking at next week. Heavy rain or a few inches of rainfall is possible due to the extended nature of the weather.

