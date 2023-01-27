First Alert Forecast:

Careers
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a pleasant Friday, we are looking at rain for this upcoming weekend.  Expect increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 40s.  Saturday will be partly sunny with increasing clouds and highs in the lower 60s.  Sunday will be rainy much of the day, especially in the afternoon and evening.  Highs will reach the lower 60s and there will be thunderstorms, but severe weather isn’t likely.  Next week looks rainy and with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.  Rainfall of over 3 inches is quite possible over the next 7 days.  The average high is 58 and the average low is 37 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 5:30pm.

