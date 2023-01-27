Final suspect wanted for robbery of around 5 dirt bikes, thousands of dollars in Byram

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old man is wanted for burglary after around five dirt bikes and approximately $8,000 were stolen on separate occasions from a business in Byram.

According to the Byram Police Department, officers responded to a call from AAA Powersport on Friday, January 13, and Monday, January 17, in regard to a business burglary.

The business owner reported that along with the stolen dirt bikes and the stolen safe that had thousands of dollars in it, a firearm was stolen as well.

The Byram Detective Bureau immediately began investigating the robberies. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify all five suspects that took part in the robbery with surveillance footage.

Four of the five suspects have been arrested since the investigation began, and all but one dirt bike was recovered, along with several previously stolen firearms from a pawn shop within the Jackson city limits.

However, the final suspect, Ernest Ray Cox III, 23, is still on the loose and wanted by Byram police.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Cox, you are urged to contact the Byram Police Department at 601-372-7747 or the MS Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-355-TIPS.

