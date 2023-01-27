Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Final suspect wanted for robbery of around 5 dirt bikes, thousands of dollars in Byram

Ernest Ray Cox III, 23
Ernest Ray Cox III, 23(Byram Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year-old man is wanted for burglary after around five dirt bikes and approximately $8,000 were stolen on separate occasions from a business in Byram.

According to the Byram Police Department, officers responded to a call from AAA Powersport on Friday, January 13, and Monday, January 17, in regard to a business burglary.

The business owner reported that along with the stolen dirt bikes and the stolen safe that had thousands of dollars in it, a firearm was stolen as well.

The Byram Detective Bureau immediately began investigating the robberies. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify all five suspects that took part in the robbery with surveillance footage.

Four of the five suspects have been arrested since the investigation began, and all but one dirt bike was recovered, along with several previously stolen firearms from a pawn shop within the Jackson city limits.

However, the final suspect, Ernest Ray Cox III, 23, is still on the loose and wanted by Byram police.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Cox, you are urged to contact the Byram Police Department at 601-372-7747 or the MS Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
John Moore, 55
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle
Jackson Police Department
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

Latest News

Henifin discusses his financial plan to stabilize Jackson's water system.
How is my water bill going to change? Third-party manager reveals plan to shore up Jackson’s water finances
Chemical spill shuts down school, businesses after students complain of sore throats
School, businesses evacuate after chemical spill; students complain of sore throats
North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast