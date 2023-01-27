Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

IN CUSTODY: Man accused of trying to kill his step-father in St. Martin turns himself in

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The search for a man accused of shooting his step-father in St. Martin is now over after he turned himself in Friday.

Jordan Davis, 20, is being charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his step-father.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Jordan Davis, 20, who is accused of...
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Jordan Davis, 20, who is accused of shooting his step-father Thursday night in St. Martin.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept./MGN)

Thursday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Comstock Avenue where they found Derrick Darnell Banks, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He’s now in critical condition at Ocean Springs Hospital.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said Banks was shot during an argument with his step-son, Jordan Davis. Davis was gone by the time deputies arrived.

A court appearance has not yet been set.

If you have any information on Davis’s location, you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
John Moore, 55
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle
Jackson Police Department
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
5 former MPD officers out on bond
Court date set for 5 former MPD officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols
Second class of students begin Gray Media Training Center
Second class of students begin Gray Media Training Center
Ernest Ray Cox III, 23
Final suspect wanted for robbery of around 5 dirt bikes, thousands of dollars in Byram
Henifin discusses his financial plan to stabilize Jackson's water system.
How is my water bill going to change? Third-party manager reveals plan to shore up Jackson’s water finances