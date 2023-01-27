IN CUSTODY: Man accused of trying to kill his step-father in St. Martin turns himself in

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - The search for a man accused of shooting his step-father in St. Martin is now over after he turned himself in Friday.

Jordan Davis, 20, is being charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his step-father.

Thursday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Comstock Avenue where they found Derrick Darnell Banks, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He’s now in critical condition at Ocean Springs Hospital.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said Banks was shot during an argument with his step-son, Jordan Davis. Davis was gone by the time deputies arrived.

A court appearance has not yet been set.

If you have any information on Davis’s location, you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

