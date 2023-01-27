School, businesses evacuate after chemical spill; students complain of sore throats

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - A school and multiple businesses in Gluckstadt had to be evacuated Friday afternoon after a chemical leak.

While making a delivery to Vertex Aerospace around 11:30 a.m., a FedEx driver noticed something leaking from his truck when docking, according to Madison County Emergency Management Director, Albert Jones.

It turned out to be a compound, called organic peroxide.

Jones said students at an alternative school about a mile away from the area suddenly began complaining of sore throats, prompting the immediate evacuation surrounding Industrustial Drive South, near Levi’s facility.

I-55 East to Weisenberger Road and Gluckstadt Road south to Industrial Drive and all of Parkway East is now closed while hazmat crews clean the area, Gluckstadt Assistant Police Chief Hale Berry said.

This affects Wendy’s, BankPlus, the Cookie Company, an alternative school, and several other places.

While no serious injuries have been reported, first responders are on the scene attending to students.

You are encouraged to avoid the area due to the hazardous conditions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.