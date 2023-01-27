Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

School, businesses evacuate after chemical spill; students complain of sore throats

Chemical spill shuts down school, businesses after students complain of sore throats
Chemical spill shuts down school, businesses after students complain of sore throats(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - A school and multiple businesses in Gluckstadt had to be evacuated Friday afternoon after a chemical leak.

While making a delivery to Vertex Aerospace around 11:30 a.m., a FedEx driver noticed something leaking from his truck when docking, according to Madison County Emergency Management Director, Albert Jones.

It turned out to be a compound, called organic peroxide.

Jones said students at an alternative school about a mile away from the area suddenly began complaining of sore throats, prompting the immediate evacuation surrounding Industrustial Drive South, near Levi’s facility.

I-55 East to Weisenberger Road and Gluckstadt Road south to Industrial Drive and all of Parkway East is now closed while hazmat crews clean the area, Gluckstadt Assistant Police Chief Hale Berry said.

This affects Wendy’s, BankPlus, the Cookie Company, an alternative school, and several other places. 

While no serious injuries have been reported, first responders are on the scene attending to students.

You are encouraged to avoid the area due to the hazardous conditions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
Man allegedly killed by Montravious Baker was ‘avid hunter,’ father of 2 girls
John Moore, 55
‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle
Jackson Police Department
No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

Latest News

North Coolidge Avenue in Gonzales
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
Former Vicksburg officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
Jackson State president given vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate
Jackson State president receives vote of no confidence by Faculty Senate
The Mississippi State Capitol is illuminated in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP...
Bill to create special judges for the CCID drawing mixed views from lawmakers