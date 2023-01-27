Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder.

After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that we reported earlier this week, is now charged with capital murder in the death of 39-year-old William Wood.

Jackson Police said Wood was shot and killed on Pinecrest Circle and Terry Road on January 16th.

The Judge denied Smith’s bond on a capital murder charge. He is also charged with auto burglary and business burglary.

Kareem Ball, 22, was also in court Thursday morning for capital murder. He is being charged in the death of 44-year-old Terrell Jenkins last October.

Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting and killing him in a residential area along Audobon Place in Jackson.

Ball then tried to sell the stolen vehicle, according to JPD. Judge Lilly Bass denied him bond.

Javon Porter also was in court. She was arrested for multiple shootings.

Judge Bass told her in the courtroom that she was a danger to the community.

Porter was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle on Gilbralter Drive, and one count of arson.

Bond for Porter is $550,000. All three of these suspects also face multiple misdemeanor charges, including traffic violations, disturbing the peace, and simple assault

