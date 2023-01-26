Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Things To Know for Thursday, January 26

Things To Know
Things To Know
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor's dog
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog(WCBI)

A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice. “I said, ‘McClain, did you shoot my dog?’ [And he said,] ‘Yeah, I shot your dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, you just devastated my family,’” said Joey Knight. That was the first conversation that Knight had with McClain Saturday afternoon. Just days before Sipsey was killed, Knight believes McClain also shot his other dog Zelda in the leg. On Saturday, Knight heard a gunshot. He called deputies to his home and later found Sipsey dead in McClain’s backyard.

2. First medical marijuana product sold in Mississippi

First medical marijuana product sold in Mississippi
First medical marijuana product sold in Mississippi(WLBT)

It’s a day many in Mississippi thought would never come, but it has happened: The first medical marijuana products were purchased in the state on Wednesday. The sale occurred in Brookhaven at The Cannabis Company. The shipment came in around 1 p.m., yet before the sale happened, there was a slight hiccup in the system. According to Melvin Robinson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association, the system the state is using to process the sales coming out of medical marijuana stores was having issues with the point of sale earlier Wednesday. However, after a two-and-a-half hour delay, the first product was purchased from the Brookhaven store.

3. No jail time for co-conspirators who pleaded guilty in Hinds County embezzlement, bribery scandal

(MGN)

Two weeks after a Hinds County election commissioner’s guilty plea removed her from office, two more co-conspirators learned their fate from a circuit judge. Special Judge Jess Dickinson sentenced Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Jones-Teague to twenty years in custody, with fifteen years suspended. Cornelius must spend five years in the state’s intensive supervision program. Jones-Teague only has to be in the program for one year, with the remaining four under supervised probation. Dickinson decided to impose his own sentence for Cornelius because of confusion from the district attorney’s office. Cornelius’ original plea agreement would have had him in the state’s intensive supervision program -- essentially house arrest - for five years and probation for another five.

