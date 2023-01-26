Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Potholes in Jackson putting dents in drivers’ pockets

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city potholes have wreaked havoc on cars for years, and drivers are paying the price.

Most people who hit a pothole are able to keep driving like nothing ever happened, but for the not-so-lucky people, the only pothole they care about moves from the road; to their wallets.

According to Rick Herring and Landon Perkins of Bullock’s Auto Repair, fixing pothole damage isn’t cheap. In fact, it can sometimes cost you upwards of thousands of dollars.

Although it brings business for them, Rick Herring and Landon Perkins know how expensive this can be for customers.

“We see rim damage, we see suspension damage. You know, from a couple of hundred dollars for repairs like an alignment may be a single piece up to a couple of thousand dollars for body damage. It gets pretty expensive,” Herring said.

Many potholes in Jackson aren’t just located on low-speed limit roads. They can be found on highways and interstates which pose a massive safety risk for drivers.

“It can be pretty dangerous,” Herring said. If you hit a pothole at highway speeds, again not knowing how deep it is, it can cause a loss of control, or the faster you’re going the more severe the damage to the vehicle can be. It can create problems where it causes accidents, injury, and loss of life.”

The two offered tips to not only keep you safer when encountering pothole-littered roads but tips that will save you money.

“The best advice is just to drive slow, pay attention to what’s around you, and take care of the basic maintenance on your car, your tires, rotations, inflation pressure, and oil changes. Regular inspections will help keep some of that at bay. It’s a heck of a lot cheaper to maintain it than to fix it once it breaks. Absolutely. And safer.”

Herring says one of his mechanics hit a pothole Tuesday night while it was raining. Wednesday, he had to fork over several hundred dollars for a new tire.

Robert Graham with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors says the board has been working to fast-track the process of not only just repairing potholes but repaving entire broken roads.

“If you’ve had damage from a pothole inside the city, and have the proper documentation, you can actually file a claim with the City of Jackson’s Risk Management Division to receive compensation for your vehicle repairs,” he said.

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
No jail time for co-conspirators who pleaded guilty in Hinds County embezzlement, bribery scandal
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day...
First medical marijuana product sold in Mississippi
Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol