Mothers of Murdered Sons

No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still no suspects after a child was shot in Jackson earlier this week.

According to police, on late Monday, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the front room of her home on Road of Remembrance.

The mother took the child to a local hospital and Jackson police responded to the hospital.

