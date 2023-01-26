No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still no suspects after a child was shot in Jackson earlier this week.
According to police, on late Monday, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the front room of her home on Road of Remembrance.
The mother took the child to a local hospital and Jackson police responded to the hospital.
