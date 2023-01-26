Mothers of Murdered Sons gather to comfort each other and spread awareness about gun violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Women whose sons were victims of gun violence meet in Jackson to offer comfort and pray for peace in the streets.

M.O.M.S., the acronym for Mothers of Murdered Sons Organization, gathered at New Dimensions International Fellowship of Ministries for Wednesday night’s service.

This organization started in 2020 to support women who have lost their sons to gun violence. Today, more than 160 women make up M.O.M.S.

The organization uses billboards to bring awareness to senseless crimes and violence, and they’ve also been pushing for stricter gun laws to make sure these weapons are kept out of the wrong hands.

The non-profit says its mission is to help assist grieving moms and they want them to know they are not alone.

“Young men we want you to know this is not somewhere you want to put your mother. When our sons died, we died. Please, this is not where you want to put your mother. Mothers please we want you to talk to your sons because I promise you, I have 170 women with this support right now and it’s constantly going up. I promise you young men and women this is not somewhere you want to be,” said the founder, Jessica Frazier.

They have also created a special social media page that’s only for grief-stricken mothers to support each other during their tough times.

The donations they collect aid families unable to afford headstones and grief counseling.

WLBT has partnered with Mothers of Murdered Sons for a year-long examination of the impacts of gun violence.

To receive counseling support from M.O.M.S., you can call their hotline at (662) 452-8219.

