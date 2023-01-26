‘Mo Money’ of Pelahatchie faces life in prison for trafficking heroin

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie man was convicted of trafficking heroin on Wednesday for trafficking the drug in Rankin and Hinds County in 2017 and 2018.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, John Moore, 55, also known as “Mo Money,” conspired and supplied heroin to Erica Rhodes of Forest, Mississippi.

Evidence showed that Rhodes distributed and sold the heroin on multiple occasions in Pelahatchie and in the Jackson metropolitan area.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18 and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Rhodes was convicted in Rankin County Circuit Court in 2019 and received a 15-year jail sentence for her role in the drug trafficking operation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.