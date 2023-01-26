Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Man arrested after 21-year-old found shot to death in vehicle

Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora
Man arrested after 21-year-old shot multiple times in Flora(Madison County Detention Center)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 21-year-old was shot and killed in Flora last weekend.

The victim, Jaquarius Ross, was killed as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, said Coroner Alex Breland, and was found in a vehicle.

Jakeviyon Hunter, 21, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting, and has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.

