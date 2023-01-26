Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday.

According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30.

Despite having to endure one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country, along with playing a total of just four home games all season, JSU has responded well in the second half of the season in SWAC play.

Jackson State has won 5 of its 7 conference matchups - winning four conference games at home while staying undefeated inside of Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center - which is tied for second in the SWAC and fourth overall.

The contest against the Southern Jaguars will take place at the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The rivalry matchup is set for 8 p.m. Monday night.

Before the game against Southern, the Tigers will travel to Grambling, Louisiana to take on Grambling State at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
LaJohntae Miquan Fields, 21
Brookhaven Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous‘ man accused of shooting into vehicle with small children
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death

Latest News

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Former JSU defensive back signs to play professional football in Canada
(AP Photo/HG Biggs)
Tigers survive late scare, keep undefeated home record alive
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss Football officially names new defensive coordinator
(AP Photo/HG Biggs)
Jackson State Men’s Basketball looks to bounce back at home after 2-game skid