JSU Men’s Basketball to receive national air time in upcoming game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Men’s Basketball squad will receive national coverage against their bitter rival this upcoming Monday.

According to Jackson State Athletics, the Tigers’ matchup on the hardwood against BoomBox Classic rival Southern University will be featured on ESPNU Monday, January 30.

Despite having to endure one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country, along with playing a total of just four home games all season, JSU has responded well in the second half of the season in SWAC play.

Jackson State has won 5 of its 7 conference matchups - winning four conference games at home while staying undefeated inside of Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center - which is tied for second in the SWAC and fourth overall.

The contest against the Southern Jaguars will take place at the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The rivalry matchup is set for 8 p.m. Monday night.

Before the game against Southern, the Tigers will travel to Grambling, Louisiana to take on Grambling State at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

