JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing.

Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say.

Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area along Audobon Place in Jackson.

Ball then tried to sell the stolen vehicle, according to JPD.

A judge denied Ball’s bond in court Thursday.

While police identified Ball as the shooter, they say he did not act alone.

Eshawn Green, 17, and Kaylan Owens, 21 are also charged with capital murder in this crime.

Green and Owens were already behind bars for their role in the unrelated shooting death of a 12-year-old in November 2022.

