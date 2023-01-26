Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,...
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest and Lamar county sheriff’s departments, FBI and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are involved in the investigation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local, state and federal law enforcement executed three search warrants on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Candy Shop & Kratom locations around Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest and Lamar county sheriff’s departments, FBI and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are involved in the investigation.

The search warrants were issued in connection to investigations of synthetic cannabinoids (oils and edibles) that have additional substances added to them. These substances allegedly led to “serious health issues for consumers,” per the HPD report

The locations listed in the search warrants include the following:

  • Candy Shop & Kratom at 3814 West 4th Street
  • Candy Shop & Kratom at 6068 U.S. 98
  • Candy Shop & Kratom at 5910 Highway 49

In addition to the Hattiesburg locations, DEA agents also served three additional warrants at shops on the Mississippi Coast and two others in North Carolina.

WDAM 7′s sister station, WLOX News Now, also reported that authorities searched The Candy Shop & Kratom locations in Biloxi, Gulfport and Ocean Springs as well as the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Henifin discusses plans to address water system needs at a previous press conference.
Jackson water manager calls bill to create water, sewer authority a ‘pure grab for money’
LaJohntae Miquan Fields, 21
Brookhaven Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous‘ man accused of shooting into vehicle with small children

Latest News

Kareem Ball, 22
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
The man was found near Grace Temple Baptist church with two gunshot wounds.
Man found with gunshot wounds near Gulfport church
2 dogs killed, woman in critical condition after Ridgeland house fire
Senate approves measure that would prohibit property value-based water billing