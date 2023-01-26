Hattiesburg ‘Candy Shop’ locations searched by FBI, DEA

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Local, state and federal law enforcement executed three search warrants on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Candy Shop & Kratom locations around Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), HPD, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest and Lamar county sheriff’s departments, FBI and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are involved in the investigation.

The search warrants were issued in connection to investigations of synthetic cannabinoids (oils and edibles) that have additional substances added to them. These substances allegedly led to “serious health issues for consumers,” per the HPD report

The locations listed in the search warrants include the following:

Candy Shop & Kratom at 3814 West 4th Street

Candy Shop & Kratom at 6068 U.S. 98

Candy Shop & Kratom at 5910 Highway 49

In addition to the Hattiesburg locations, DEA agents also served three additional warrants at shops on the Mississippi Coast and two others in North Carolina.

WDAM 7′s sister station, WLOX News Now, also reported that authorities searched The Candy Shop & Kratom locations in Biloxi, Gulfport and Ocean Springs as well as the home and businesses of Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming.

