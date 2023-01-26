First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonably cool late week; rainy periods return this weekend

THURSDAY: As clouds clear, sunshine will return through your Thursday – morning 30s will gradually warm into the upper 40 and lower 50s by the afternoon. Winds will trend calmer as high pressure settles, briefly, over the area. With clear skies and calm winds, we’ll quickly turn cold tonight - bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

FRIDAY: We’ll trend a bit warmer as high pressure starts to ease farther east Friday. From the cold, frosty beginnings in the 20s and 30s, we’ll rebound into the middle to upper 50s amid sunshine. Expect mostly to partly clear skies overnight with lows in the middle 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of another wave of rain, at times heavy pushing in late Saturday night through Sunday. A gusty storm could mix in for southwest Mississippi with highs in the lower 60s both days. An unsettled pattern through much of next week with several waves of rain and storms. Highs will be in the 60s through Wednesday before clearing and cooling off into the first weekend of February.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

