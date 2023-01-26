First Alert Forecast: cool and sunny through late week before rain returns this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mostly sunny skies will prevail overhead today as high-pressure nudges in from the west. Even with the sunshine around, temperatures will still be on the cooler side and below average in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be a quick cool down through this evening into tonight as skies remain clear. Expect low temperatures to bottom out near and below freezing by early Friday morning.

Friday’s forecast will feature more bright and dry conditions to round out the work week. Highs will be slightly warmer during the afternoon hours in the middle 50s as winds become more southerly. Make sure you take advantage of this weather because a more unsettled weather pattern is right around the corner.

We’ll notice more clouds around into Saturday with highs in the 60s ahead of soggier weather Sunday. Scattered showers will become likely overnight Saturday into Sunday as a frontal system dives in from the north. Make sure to keep the rain gear nearby! Rain chance should taper off for the most part on Monday ahead of more rain by the middle of next week.

