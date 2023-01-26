Careers
2 dogs killed, woman in critical condition after Ridgeland house fire

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two dogs were killed and a woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Ridgeland.

According to the Ridgeland Fire Department, the fire occurred Thursday on Peach Orchard Drive.

Units reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom window, RFD said, and they were quick to enter the home and get the fire under control.

A search was also conducted and a woman and her two dogs were removed from the home.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and while fire crews performed CPR on the dogs for over thirty minutes, they did pass away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and victim’s family,” the Ridgeland Police Department said.

