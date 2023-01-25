Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family.

A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed to Children’s of Mississippi Hospital for immediate attention.

Zyre wasn’t able to speak following the injury for over 24-hours, but her mother, Marilyn Smith, recalled the powerful moment that she did for the first time.

“When she spoke her first words, she said, ‘Where’s my coach? I wanna play basketball.’ And the tears just started rolling from both of us,” said Marilyn.

The news that followed was nothing that Zyre Smith wanted to hear, but she says she’s focused on her goal and understands her health comes first.

“I remember my mom telling me I can’t play basketball anymore,” said Zyre. “It was just so heartbreaking and overwhelming. But, hopefully, I’ll go on to play college basketball.”

In her absence, Jefferson County High School students, faculty, and friends took to social media to send their best wishes and prayers for her.

The school has coordinated a “Pink Out” event that will take place during Friday night’s game in which everyone who participates will wear a customized shirt to show support for Zyre - who will be in attendance.

“It means a lot. I thank the school, the surrounding areas for always supporting me, for the prayers, for everything. I just can’t say how thankful I am.”

Her mother says Zyre will undergo further medical evaluation and treatment while also going to physical therapy over the next few months.

