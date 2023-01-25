Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death

Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death(Gray TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr.

Montgomery’s uncle, James “Tim” Norman, was convicted in September of hiring another man to kill Montgomery.

Montgomery and Norman starred on “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a long-running OWN reality show about a family soul food business in the St. Louis area owned by Robbie Montgomery, Norman’s mother and the victim’s grandmother.

Ellis pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. She admitted she lured Montgomery to a street the night of the killing and gave his location to the killer, Travell Anthony Hill.

Norman was the sole beneficiary of a $450,000 life insurance policy taken out against his nephew’s life and paid Ellis about $10,000 for her role in the plot.

She testified she thought Norman wanted to confront his nephew about a burglary and didn’t know he hired Hill to shoot Montgomery.

Norman was convicted in September of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, among other charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Hill pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison on two murder-for-hire charges.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Pothole disables law enforcement's car during police chase
Pothole disables law enforcement’s car during police chase
Local wildlife groups, Mississippi Power and a 12-year-old helped to nurse a young eagle back...
Young eagle released back into wild after spending several months recovering

Latest News

Family of 15-year-old Sha’Maya Anderson relieved her suspected killer is behind bars
Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus
Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
A push is underway to make the Mississippi Opal the official gemstone of the state of...
Could the Mississippi Opal become the state’s first official gemstone?