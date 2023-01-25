Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet.

Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice.

“I said, ‘McClain, did you shoot my dog?’ [And he said,] ‘Yeah, I shot your dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, you just devastated my family,’” said Joey Knight.

That was the first conversation that Knight had with McClain Saturday afternoon. Just days before Sipsey was killed, Knight believes McClain also shot his other dog Zelda in the leg.

On Saturday, Knight heard a gunshot. He called deputies to his home and later found Sipsey dead in McClain’s backyard.

“I was not expecting to see what I saw, and what I can describe it as is complete and utter horror that he had allegedly thrown our dog on top of his burn pile with burnt debris, and aerosol cans, and trash bags, and everything on it as if he was about to burn him,” said Knight.

While Knight said he knows his dog had bitten McClain three years before this incident, he does not understand why McClain would do such a thing now.

Joey’s wife, Natalie Knight, said she hopes this is over. She said this type of behavior is not safe for a family environment.

“We hear his gun go off a good bit and you see how close we are to the school. You can hear the announcements from the high school, and when you are at the softball field you can watch the football game from the end of the street. The walking track and the park, this is not a place where guns need to be fired off,” said Knight.

The Knight family has filed charges in hopes of getting justice for Sipsey.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Highway Patrol wanted the public to know that they are aware of this matter and will not be commenting on the subject at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montravious Baker
Teen described as ‘one of the most dangerous’ suspects judge has seen; denied bond on capital murder charge
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
‘I just got the count wrong’: Sanders’ daughter makes false claim about crime on JSU campus
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death

Latest News

Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol
Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol
Clergy for Prison Reform hosts Day at the Mississippi Capitol
In this Friday, April 3, 2020 photo, Millsaps College president Robert W. Pearigen poses before...
Millsaps College president to step down effective May 31
School officials say Lydia Booth could not wear this "Jesus loves me" mask.
Mississippi school district allows 3rd-grader to wear ‘Jesus Loves Me’ mask after policy change