Millsaps College president to step down effective May 31

In this Friday, April 3, 2020 photo, Millsaps College president Robert W. Pearigen poses before...
In this Friday, April 3, 2020 photo, Millsaps College president Robert W. Pearigen poses before Founders Tower, left, in Jackson, Miss. With students online learning in face of the coronavirus, Pearigen and other small college leaders face an unusual set of financial and enrollment challenges because of the virus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a decade after taking on the position, Robert Pearigen is stepping down as president of Millsaps College, effective May 31.

“It has been my privilege and my joy to serve Millsaps as its president, and I shall be forever grateful for the opportunity to lead, learn from and help advance an institution that is loved deeply,” Pearigen said in a statement.

“I am also thankful for the opportunity to teach at Millsaps and to engage with some of the finest students of this generation.”

Pearigen also served as a professor of Government and Politics at the school, teaching courses in constitutional law, civil rights and liberties, jurisprudence, and political theory, according to Millsaps’ website.

“Rob has been an outstanding leader, and I am immensely grateful for his dedication and goodwill in service to Millsaps,” said Millsaps Board of Trustees President Jay Lindsey. “His embrace of the college’s community, history, and standards of excellence, his energetic fundraising and realization of many campus improvements, and his responses to unforeseen crises are among many achievements to be saluted.”

“I look forward to working with him through the end of his tenure.”

No word was given on who would replace Pearigen.

Millsaps officials could not be reached for additional comment.

