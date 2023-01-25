Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Braxton

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST
BRAXTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just before midnight Tuesday, near Conerly Road in Braxton.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered an individual that displayed a gun toward the deputies, MBI said in a media release.

The individual was transported to a nearby hospital, but no information was released about their condition.

The officers received no injuries.

